Which lawn and garden products will help you keep your yard looking fresh?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How's your yard look? A lot of people take great pride in making sure their lawn is green and well-manicured. But sometimes that easier said than done.

Whether you need to cut it, trim it, mow it or water it, the testers at Consumer Reports log hours and acres every year evaluating lawn and garden products to help you pick the best for your yard.

Starting with lawnmowers.

“It’s easy to get distracted by the features that some of these units come with. But if you’ve got a quarter acre or less a basic unit will cut your lawn and keep it

looking great throughout the summer,” said Consumer Reports Misha Kollontai.

Go green and get a mower with top scores for even cutting, mulching and handling with this electric battery-powered Skil. But grass isn’t the only thing growing between you and your perfectly landscaped yard.

A good string trimmer can help keep weeds at bay and tidy up your outdoor space. Consumer Reports checks to see how well a string trimmer can handle tall grasses and weeds.

And, how quickly and neatly each one can trim along a walkway. Its latest tests reveal electric, battery-powered models are the trimmers to beat!

“The great thing about these battery platforms is that most manufacturers are offering a variety of products that work with the same battery,” Kollontai said.

This Ego string trimmer earns top scores across the board! And you can use that same battery and charger for EGO’s electric hedge trimmers.

And finally, to keep your lawn and plants hydrated, consider a smart hose timer.

“Smart hose times are basically just timers you can control on your phone. It helps with making sure you’re not overwatering your plants,” Kollontai said.

This Diivoo Smart Sprinkler is an affordable option that works well with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Now all you have to do is sit back and enjoy your yard this summer.