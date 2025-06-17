NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With summer heating up, there’s one thing that can make or break your drink: the ice.

That crunchy, but chewable, Sonic ice has quite the fan base—and now you can get it without hitting the drive-thru.

Countertop nugget icemakers have become so popular for home, office, or RV—they’re now a billion-dollar industry.

This top-rated GE model is fast, quiet, portable, and a hit with ice enthusiasts. NewAir’s nugget-maker didn’t land as high in Consumer Reports ratings, but it’s more budget-friendly.

If bullet ice is your thing, Consumer Reports likes this Vivohome model. No matter how you make it, keeping ice fresh is key.

“Stinky ice is no fun. It's really just a great way to ruin a nice drink,” said Consumer Reports' Dan Wroclawski.

It’s a common issue—and your refrigerator may be to blame…

"This usually happens when ice has been sitting in your icemaker or ice bin for several weeks. It’s had time to absorb smells from the fridge," said Wroclawski.

It’s especially common in older, single evaporator models.

“Cold air passes between the freezer and fresh food compartments, making it easier for your ice to get smelly,” added Wroclawski.

If this happens, dump the bin and start fresh.

“If some of it smells, likely all of it smells.”

Then, clean the bin. – If it’s not dishwasher-safe, wash it by hand with baking soda and warm water. You can also add baking soda near the ice to help absorb odors.

If you make ice the old-school way, skip silicone trays. They can absorb fridge odors and make ice taste funny.

Instead, Consumer Reports recommends Rubbermaid’s plastic trays or OXO’s model with a lid.

It doesn’t take much to keep your ice fresh—so every drink hits the spot this summer.

And if you’d rather skip making ice altogether, good news: you can buy it by the bag or cup right from Sonic.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.