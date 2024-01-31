Youth sports getting too expensive for you? There's help available.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Parents you know how much you're spending to have your kids play sports, right? And if you think it's expensive now just wait.

There are uniforms, equipment, registration fees, tournament fees and if your child is playing travel ball, there are all of the travel costs.

And like everything else, how much you pay for all of these things is expected to go up this year especially the registration and tournament costs.

A typical soccer league used to be $40, $50 and now we're approaching triple digits on the norm for that.

Yikes! Right? But there is help out there!

For example, if your child is in little league, you scan the QR code in the video above and apply for the T-Mobile Little League call up grant to help with registration costs.

If you're approved, you'll receive an electronic debit card to use when you register.

When you apply, be sure to ask for the full amount which is $150!

There's also a non-profit called "Every Kid Sports" and you can apply each season to help cover your sport's registration fees. You do need to meet certain qualifications, and this only applies to recreational teams -- not the elite ones.

Fundraising and carpooling for travel can also help. And if your child is playing at the rec level, ask if they have any scholarships you can apply for.

And you know, equipment is expensive too. But there are stores that sell used sporting equipment at a discounted price.