NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As shoppers hunt for Black Friday and holiday deals this weekend, scammers are moving faster and getting more sophisticated — and experts say artificial intelligence is a big reason why.

The biggest change this year isn't just how real these scams can look. Experts say scammers are now using data to figure out what people are buying, then building their scams around it.

Vinny Minhas is a vice president at Corsearch, a company that helps brands fight online impersonation and counterfeit scams. He said artificial intelligence has made it easier for scammers to create more fake ads and websites, faster. And they're getting more strategic about what they target.

"The scariest thing is the volume and the ad spend. No. 1, the volume has significantly increased just because of AI usage. What these scammers are doing is they're actually tracking purchase history on platforms so they can see what the most popular products are, so they're treating it as like a real business with data and intelligence," Minhas said.

Minhas said scammers are also copying real companies' social media profiles, down to their logos and images. And something that once took hours can now happen in seconds, allowing scammers to quickly create fake sites that look like the real thing.

Before buying from an ad, go directly to the brand's official website. And take a close look at the web address before entering any credit card information.

Have you spotted a fake storefront or a too-good-to-be-true holiday ad while shopping online?

Watch my full report in the video player above to see exactly how these AI-powered scams work and the red flags to look for in a web address before you pay — then send me the suspicious ads and sites you've encountered at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com so I can keep investigating and help protect your wallet this holiday season.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.