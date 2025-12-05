Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Music City Rodeo returns to Bridgestone Arena in May

Music City Rodeo barrel race practice
Eric Pointer, WTVF
Music City Rodeo barrel race practice
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Music City Rodeo is returning to Bridgestone Arena in May with thrilling rodeo events!

From bull riding to barrel racing, team roping to broncs, there's plenty for everyone to enjoy.

The event will take place from May 28 through the 30th and will feature a lineup with Miranda Lambert, Charley Crockett and Jon Pardi.

2025 marked the first-ever Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event in Nashville.

RELATED: Music City Rodeo debuts at Bridgestone Arena with star-studded concert lineup

Tickets are on sale on December 12th at 10am CT here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

