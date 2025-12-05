Music City Rodeo returns to Bridgestone Arena in May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Music City Rodeo is returning to Bridgestone Arena in May with thrilling rodeo events!

From bull riding to barrel racing, team roping to broncs, there's plenty for everyone to enjoy.

The event will take place from May 28 through the 30th and will feature a lineup with Miranda Lambert, Charley Crockett and Jon Pardi.

2025 marked the first-ever Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event in Nashville.

Tickets are on sale on December 12th at 10am CT here .

