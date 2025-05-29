Music City Rodeo debuts at Bridgestone Arena with star-studded concert lineup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The first-ever Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event in Nashville begins Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, bringing traditional rodeo competition and major musical performances to Music City.
The inaugural Music City Rodeo will feature seven rodeo events each day along with additional family-friendly activities throughout the weekend.
Fans attending the three-day event will experience the full pageantry of professional rodeo competition alongside entertainment for all ages, including mutton bustin', rodeo clowns, and appearances by Rodeo Queens.
Each day will showcase thrilling rodeo events from bull riding to barrel racing, team roping to broncs, with the world's best cowboys and cowgirls competing for over $200,000 in prize money.
The event features an impressive lineup of musical headliners, with Reba McEntire opening the rodeo on Thursday, Jelly Roll performing Friday, and Tim McGraw closing out the event on Saturday.
Watch our video coverage of the Music City Rodeo's opening night to see the spectacular arena setup and hear from competitors about bringing this Western tradition to Music City.
Have more details about attending the weekend's events? Email me directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com
This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Happy Birthday to the YMCA of Middle TN. They just celebrated their 150th anniversary! A lot has changed with the Y over the years. I have personally seen some of that firsthand when I was a long-time board member at the Northwest Family Y and part of their Black Achievers Program. Forrest Sanders has a look back.
- Lelan Statom