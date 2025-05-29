Music City Rodeo debuts at Bridgestone Arena with star-studded concert lineup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The first-ever Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event in Nashville begins Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, bringing traditional rodeo competition and major musical performances to Music City.

The inaugural Music City Rodeo will feature seven rodeo events each day along with additional family-friendly activities throughout the weekend.

Fans attending the three-day event will experience the full pageantry of professional rodeo competition alongside entertainment for all ages, including mutton bustin', rodeo clowns, and appearances by Rodeo Queens.

Each day will showcase thrilling rodeo events from bull riding to barrel racing, team roping to broncs, with the world's best cowboys and cowgirls competing for over $200,000 in prize money.

The event features an impressive lineup of musical headliners, with Reba McEntire opening the rodeo on Thursday, Jelly Roll performing Friday, and Tim McGraw closing out the event on Saturday.

Watch our video coverage of the Music City Rodeo's opening night to see the spectacular arena setup and hear from competitors about bringing this Western tradition to Music City.

Have more details about attending the weekend's events? Email me directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.