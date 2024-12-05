Nashville Hug Day celebrated at mural commissioned by NewsChannel 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More hugs and more love have found their way to a Nashville alley under the city lights.

For a year, Bankers Alley has been home to NewsChannel 5's Embrace Mural painted by Kimberly Clo.

"To see the the fact that here we are a year later and it has meant so much to the people of the city," said Clo. "There have been people that have proposed here, people that have taken family shots here together and the idea that there's this piece that would point us toward connection is really special."

The bench is designed to bring people closer and the heart brings people in.

"My hope is that for years and years to come that people will come here and be inspired to these words and whatever those mean," said Clo.

Marsha Manuel and her friends look at the mural and think of the connection they've built with each other on this "Nashville Hugs Day".

"It means friendship for 40 years," they said. "To support Marsha's boy Emmet Stevens Jr."

We all care for the community we call home. That care is reflected in the Embrace mural through Each detail that Kimberly Clo thoughtfully created.

And each year not only will more love pass through here, but on this day Nashville will celebrate the hugs all around us.

To upload a photo at the mural click here.

