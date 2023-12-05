From Music City to Mural City: NewsChannel 5 creates timeless piece

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It wouldn't be too much of a stretch to call Music City Mural City. The artwork captures what we love and what's important to us.

It's why NewsChannel5 commissioned a mural — a gift to the city we not only cover as journalists but also call home.

Tucked away in Banker’s Alley along busy 3rd Avenue under twinkling lights, something new and vibrant that calls you closer. A mural in hues of blue with some added bling — a blend of geometry and whimsy. Even the bench, with its purposeful curves, invites you in.

“If I'm open-hearted and you're open-hearted and we embrace and we let it in, something — a third thing happens. Something comes in and can change this world,” artist Kimberly Clo explains about her design.

Like every good piece of art, this one has a name. We’re calling it Embrace.

“The most important way the people of NewsChannel5 show our concern for this community and our care is always going to be in our journalism,” said Lyn Plantinga, NewsChannel5 Vice President and Regional General Manager. “The storytelling, the way that we approach the news that we cover, I think reflects that we live here, that we love this community, and that we care. What I love about this mural is, it’s a physical sign of that.”

Another sign is making the artwork's message come alive. During Monday night’s unveiling, NewsChannel5’s Rhori Johnston presented $5,000 donations on behalf of NewsChannel5 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell also stopped by to snap pictures in front of the mural and proclaim December 4, 2023, as National Hug Day.

We invite you to take a picture by the mural, embracing someone you care about, and tag us or submit it at https://www.newschannel5.com/about-us/embrace. There, you can learn more about the artists involved in this project, and area non-profits that embrace this community every day.

You can find the mural at 218 3rd Avenue North outside Black Rabbit.