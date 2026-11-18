I began my television news career in 1998, working in Lansing and Grand Rapids, Michigan, before joining NewsChannel 5 in 2004. I’ve lived in Nashville for more than 20 years and am familiar with the city’s history, neighborhoods, and evolution.

Throughout my career, I’ve worked as a producer, editor, and photojournalist on special programs, in-depth stories, and a mini-documentary. My work has earned multiple Emmy Awards, National Press Photographers Association honors, and an Edward R. Murrow Award.

Outside of work, I enjoy traveling with my wife and children and have driven in more than 13 countries. I also play bass and drums with my band.