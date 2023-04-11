New report names quietest vehicles of 2023

If you’re looking for a new car, opting for one with a quiet cabin is likely something you won’t regret. Sounds while driving happen for a variety of reasons — from the engine to the weather — and noise can contribute to higher stress levels and even headaches and fatigue. Ensuring a calm and serene cabin experience seems like something available only in a luxury car, but thankfully, more automotive makers are bringing quieter interiors to everyday buyers.

So which cars, SUVs and trucks are the quietest available on the market today? U.S. News & World Report curated a list of 13 vehicles that block out unwanted noise.

What Makes A Car Quiet?

Cabin sound is determined by Noise, Vibration and Harshness, or NVH, which occur in different places. Automakers create quieter cars by keeping aerodynamics in mind when shaping the vehicle’s body, dampening wind and road noise with thick or laminated glass windows and equipping doors and body panels with good insulation and sound-deadening materials. Additionally, wheels and tires should be able to absorb vibrations.

Older vehicles are inherently louder, especially those with exhaust systems that aren’t functioning properly. A replacement can reduce future problems and create a quieter experience.

To create their list, U.S. News and World Report searched through 2023 new car rankings and reviews. Of all the vehicles considered, Lucid Air was found to be the quietest cabin and ride thanks to its “near-silent electric powertrain.” For SUVs, the Cadillac Escalade topped the charts. The quietest non-EV luxury car winner was awarded to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Here’s a look at five highly-rated options from U.S. News and World Report’s full list.

2023 Ram 1500 — Interior Score: 9.2/10

Coming in at the top for the quietest and most comfortable truck on the market, the 2023 Ram 1500 boasts stellar insulation to keep road and wind noise to a minimum while its suspension system smoothes out bumpy roads beneath. There’s also an option to add an interior active noise cancellation system to reduce ambient sound, providing a quiet and peaceful drive.

2023 Genesis G90 — Interior Score: 8.8/10

Using Active Noise Cancellation technology to cancel road noise generated while driving by emitting an inverted sound wave, the Genesis G90 offers a quiet ride with sound-dampening perks. Windows feature an acoustic film that’s been inserted in between double-layered glass to help quiet high-frequency noises that can occur while driving.

2023 Cadillac Escalade — Interior Score: 8.8/10

Considered to be a truck-based SUV, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade filters outside noises and road vibrations like a champ. Typically with vehicles this large, you’d need to project when speaking from the driver’s seat to 3rd-row passengers, but the Escalade has small microphones placed throughout the cabin to boost occupants’ voices.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan — Interior Score: 8.5/10

Designed to be the EV equivalent to the S-Class sedan, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan features an air suspension strong enough to minimize street vibrations. Its well-insulated interior blocks out highway noise and, being an electric vehicle, it’s naturally quieter than its non-electric counterparts.

2023 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid — Interior Score: 8.5/10

This full-sized minivan boasts three rows of seating and an ample amount of cargo space. The 2023 Pacifica Hybrid offers a variable transmission, which can be rather noisy, but not with Pacifica’s design. This one is reported to be smooth and quiet. In addition, the rear-seat touch systems come equipped with Amazon Fire TV and educational games. While you’ll have to fork over extra for a data subscription, it can result in a quieter ride as passengers will be kept entertained — and quiet — throughout the journey.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.