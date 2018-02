NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officers have responded to the scene of a shooting in East Nashville in which a teen was critically injured.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Berkshire Apartments on the 1500 block of Porter Road.

Police officials said a 15-year-old was hit in the chest and critically injured, but the victim's name was not released.

