$1,000 reward offered for information about vandals of 2 Lebanon cemeteries

Posted at 3:42 PM, Jul 16, 2022
LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 150 headstone markers were overturned and damaged in two Lebanon cemeteries overnight between Friday and Saturday.

Police are offering $1,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the vandals.

The estimated tens of thousands of dollars in damage occurred in the Cedar Grove and Wilson County Memorial cemeteries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Johnson at 615-453-4337 or email at johnsonj@lebanontn.org.

