1 Arrested, Another Sought In Almaville Market Robbery

SMYRNA, Tenn. - One suspect has been arrested following an armed robbery in Rutherford County. Another suspect remained at large as of Monday morning.

The crime happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday at the Almaville Market near Smyrna.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s officials said 52-year-old Timothy “Timbo” Howell has been taken into custody after a pursuit near Chattanooga. His alleged accomplice, 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre, fled.

“They have been involved in violent criminal activities across Middle Tennessee,” Sheriff’s Detective Steve Kohler said.

The suspects had two semi-automatic handguns when they allegedly robbed two clerks at the store. No one was injured in the robbery.

Warrants have been issued, charging them with theft of property, false imprisonment, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony, two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

Marion County law enforcement officers were actively searching for Halfacre. Anyone with information has been urged to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.