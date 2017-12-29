1 Arrested, Another Sought In Nashville Convenience Store Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One suspect has been arrested, while another remains at large in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Nashville convenience store.

The incident happened on December 21 at a Zmart on Clarksville Pike near 26th Avenue North.

BREAKING: Jamil T. Holloway, 23, has just been arrested for the December 21st murder of Louis Lisi outside the Z-Mart convenience store at 26th Avenue North & Clarksville Pike. pic.twitter.com/rl1HGx28Kw — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 29, 2017

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said 56-year-old Louis Lisi was operating a game of chance out of a trailer when he was shot. A security guard who was in the backseat of his own vehicle was also shot.

Police released a surveillance image taken outside the store, as well as photos of two persons-of-interest -- identified as 24-year-old Mardeus Dewayne Phillips, Jr. and 23-year-old Jamil Toure Holloway.b

Holloway was arrested Friday in the case. Police said arrest warrants have been issued for Phillips, charging him with murder.

BREAKING: An arrest warrant charging Mardeus Phillips, 24, with the murder of Louis Lisi is being issued. Phillips and Jamil Holloway are both alleged to have been gunmen. See Phillips or know where he is? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/k7yIMTvL91 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 29, 2017

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463).