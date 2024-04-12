1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Lewis County

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead and another person was injured after a shooting in Hohenwald Friday morning.
TBI agents were called to a home in the 300 block of Mt. View Road to investigate a reported shooting, says the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The person injured in this shooting was taken to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
The investigation into this shooting is currently active.
Newschannel5 will update this article as more information becomes available.
