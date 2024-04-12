Watch Now
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Lewis County

Posted at 5:22 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 18:29:18-04

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead and another person was injured after a shooting in Hohenwald Friday morning.

TBI agents were called to a home in the 300 block of Mt. View Road to investigate a reported shooting, says the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The person injured in this shooting was taken to a Nashville hospital for treatment.

The investigation into this shooting is currently active.

Newschannel5 will update this article as more information becomes available.


