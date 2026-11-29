NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said one person is dead and a 17-year-old is injured after a shooting at a Nashville apartment complex.

Police said homicide detectives are working to confirm the circumstances that led to two males being shot in the parking lot of Highland on Briley Apartments on Elm Hill Pike at around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 29.

According to the release, an unidentified victim was found in the grass near one of the apartment buildings. Police said he was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Police said the unidentified victim was carrying a pistol but had no identification. Officials said detectives will attempt to identify him through his fingerprints.

MNPD said a second victim, a 17-year-old, was found near the entrance to the complex with noncritical wounds to his hand and leg and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the 17-year-old claimed not to know who the other victim was and claimed not to know why the shooting occurred.

MNPD said detectives are using video footage from the apartment complex to gather information about the case.