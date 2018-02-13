1 Firefighter Killed, 2 Others Injured In Lawrenceburg Fire

Cloudy
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. - A firefighter was killed and two other firefighters were injured in a Lawrenceburg fire.
According to local reports from WLX, the fire broke out at a home on the 500 block of Hood Lakes Road Monday afternoon.
It was unclear what caused the fire, but reports suggest the roof collapsed, injuring the firefighters.
Other fire departments including the Murfreesboro Fire Department were deployed to give aid to Lawrenceburg.
We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.