Condolences Pour In For Fallen Lawrenceburg Firefighter

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. - Condolences have begun pouring in after a Lawrenceburg firefighter was killed in a house fire. Two others were injured.
The fire broke out Monday at a home in the 500 block of Hood Lakes Road. It was unclear what caused the fire, but reports suggest the roof collapsed, injuring the firefighters.
Several agencies have extended their thoughts to Lawrenceburg on social media.
Our thoughts and prayers are with #LawrenceburgFire as they mourn the loss of one of their own pic.twitter.com/rxnZIvKdXV— Dunlap Fire Department (@DunlapFire) February 13, 2018
