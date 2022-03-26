Watch
1 injured in Old Matthews Road shooting

Posted at 10:01 AM, Mar 26, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A shooting took place early Saturday morning in the 2000 block of Old Matthews Road.

Metro police responded to an aggravated assault with a firearm Saturday. Officers and medics gave care to the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police report that the victim was transported to Vanderbilt hospital following the incident, with non-life-threatening injuries.

No information about the victim's status or the identity of the suspect has been made known at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

