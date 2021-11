NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person died and three others were hurt in an overnight crash on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Details on the crash are limited but Metro police said it involved two vehicles near Cane Ridge High School around 1:15 a.m.

Old Hickory Boulevard was closed for several hours at Firestone Parkway as crews worked to clean up the scene. As if 6:05 a.m., Old Hickory Boulevard has reopened.