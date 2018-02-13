1 Killed In Nashville Home Burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was found dead inside his home, and police believe he was murdered by a burglar.
According to Metro Nashville Police officials, 39-year-old Marvin Lee Hughes was found shot to death in his Misty Cape Cove home in Hermitage.
Hughes body was found by his young niece who came to the residence at 3:45 p.m.
A neighbor reported hearing a loud bang that may well have been a gunshot between 10 and 11 in the morning. Hughes worked the overnight shift at Nissan.
Detectives believed that the burglar entered the residence through an unlocked door. The upper level was ransacked.
A pair of Air Jordan athletic shoes and a PlayStation console were stolen.
Police asked anyone in the community knowing of or seeing a person who just today came into the possession of Air Jordan shoes or a PlayStation console is asked to immediately contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.