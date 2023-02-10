1 person, 3 pets killed in Rutherford Co. house fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person and three pets died in a Rutherford County house fire Thursday night.

The fire happened around 10 p.m. and was reported in the 3700 block of Snell Road. The Rutherford County Fire and Rescue Department says the first engine company arrived within three minutes of the initial call and were told someone was still in the home while heavy smoke and visible flames were present.

Crews on scene "worked quickly to search the residence and extinguish the fire," says Rutherford County fire. During these efforts, a victim was found in the home and pronounced dead at the scene. Three pets were also found dead inside the home - the species of animals that died were not distinguished in the fire department's initial report.

The victim's name will not be released until their next of kin is notified, says Rutherford County Fire.

One firefighter reportedly suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injured first responder has been discharged from the hospital.

Middle Tennessee Electric crews cut power to the home to assist the crews fighting the blaze. Rutherford County Medical Services, Sheriff's Office and the Christiana Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire as well.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation into the fire with assistance from Murfreesboro and LaVergne Fire Marshal's Office investigators, the Rutherford County Medical Examiner's Office and Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.