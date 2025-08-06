Conservative Republican Marsha Blackburn announces campaign for governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Conservative Republican Marsha Blackburn has announced her campaign to serve as Tennessee’s next governor.

“In his first six months, President Trump has made historic strides in Making America Great Again, but as he sends power back to the states, he’s going to need strong conservative governors who can bring that revolution home. I’m running to serve as Tennessee’s next governor to ensure Tennessee is America’s conservative leader,” said Marsha Blackburn. “I’m ready to deliver the kind of conservative leadership that will ensure our state is America’s conservative leader for this generation and the next, and I would be honored to have your support.”

The Republican primary will take place on August 6.

