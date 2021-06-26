1 person killed in Brentwood car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle car crash early Saturday morning in Brentwood.

Metro Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Joshua Little who was riding passenger with 26-year-old Jillian Bearden who ran off the roadway of Old Hickory Boulevard near Wespark Drive.

Bearden alleged that Little had been using heroin and fentanyl and began hallucinating while they were driving. She said he thought he saw a ghost in the back seat.

According to Bearden, Little was trying to fight off the ghost he saw by stabbing at it with a knife.

She told officers that she was distracted by his actions and subsequently ran off the right side of the roadway and into two trees.

Little was not wearing a seat belt at the time and died. Bearden who was wearing her seatbelt, was not injured from the crash.

The medical examiner will conduct toxicology testing on Little's blood for drug and alcohol content.

Police are still investigating the accident.