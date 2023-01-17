1 teen killed, another critically injured in N Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One teen was killed and another teen was critically injured in a North Nashville shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened around a baseball field near 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive and was reported to police at 7:53 p.m., says Metro police.

The victim who was killed has been has been identified as 19-year-old Michael Adams. The 14-year-old who was critically injured in this shooting was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Metro officers who responded to the scene found Adams in a yard on Salem Mason Drive, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe Adams was running away when he was shot before collapsing in the yard.

The critically injured teen was found on the baseball field with shell casings around him shortly after Adams was located.

Adams and the teen who was critically injured are both from East Nashville. Metro Nashville Police Department homicide detectives are working to determine why the teens were at the baseball field roughly six miles from their homes on a Monday night, saying that they "have not ruled out a potential drug motive" in this shooting.

Metro police homicide and TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) team detectives are working to learn more about the friends and associates of the two victims in their attempt to identify the shooter.

If you or anyone you know has information about this deadly shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.