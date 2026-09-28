1-year-old girl dies after being struck by car driven by aunt: Metro Nashville Police Dept.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 1-year-old girl has died after being struck outside her home by the car her aunt was driving, Metro Nashville Police Department officials said Sunday.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates children were playing in the driveway outside of the child's home on Murfreesboro Pike when the 26-year-old aunt arrived to visit.

The aunt "said she believed all of the children had followed her into the home once she arrived," according to a release from police.

"When she returned to the Honda and began to pull forward, she hit the child," police said in the release. "She said she didn't realize the one-year-old was close to her vehicle."

The child was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where she died, officials said.

The aunt was issued a state citation for not having a driver license, and the Tennessee Department of Children's Services is following up, according to police.