10,000 surgeries reached: Shalom Foundation, Vanderbilt Children's Hospital save lives in Guatemala

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One nonprofit is celebrating a major milestone.

Over two decades, the Shalom Foundation, a Franklin-based nonprofit, has provided 10,000 surgeries to children in Guatemala.

"It's a humbling milestone," said founder Steve Moore. "I just never dreamed we would be talking today about this number."

This was possible through a partnership with hospitals across the country, including the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Together, multiple times a year, they send teams of surgeons to Central America to do everything from providing general care to performing complex, desperately-needed surgeries.

"We’re basically transplanting the same level of care that we do here in Nashville to Guatemala," explained Dr. Doug Clayton, a pediatric urologist who heads the committee that coordinates the trips at Vanderbilt.

He's proud to say Vanderbilt is responsible for over 1,200 of the 10,000 surgeries.

Clayton himself has made 6 trips to Guatemala City so far and knows the need that exists in Central America.

"I think it makes you really feel grateful for what you have where you live, how easy it is to get things you need for your child," he said.

Both Moore and Clayton insisted there are so many others to thank, including surgeon teams across the country, the suppliers, the coordinators of the trips, and the Guatemalan team at the hospital.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.