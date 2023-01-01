Nikki Hauser joined NewsChannel5 as a reporter in October 2023!

She moved to Nashville from Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was a reporter for WBTV. While she covered the city's breaking news stories, she had a focus on city government and memorable features. She also had the opportunity to highlight the deaf and hard of hearing and Hispanic communities through her work. Before Charlotte, Nikki reported for WITN in Greenville, North Carolina.

Nikki was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio and went to high school in Los Angeles, California. Both are home! She also spent time in D.C., where she graduated from Georgetown University.

Nikki is so excited to be in Music City to tell your stories. She is a big fan of comedy shows, trivia nights, coffee shops, tennis courts, and highly recommended restaurants -- so that's probably where you can find her when she's not reporting for the evening news!