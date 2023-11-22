10 arrested after two-day undercover trafficking investigation in Williamson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ten men accused of seeking commercial sex from minors have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by special agents with the TBI human trafficking units, Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, the Spring Hill Police Department and the 21st Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

On Nov. 16 and 17, authorities went undercover and placed decoy advertisements on websites normally associated with prostitution and commercial sex.

The purpose of this was to identify individuals engaging in trafficking, promoting, recruiting or soliciting others for commercial sex, specifically minors.

As a result of the operation, the ten men were charged with patronizing prostitution of a minor that is punishable as trafficking for commercial sex acts. They are now booked on bonds in the Williamson County jail.

To learn more about human trafficking and how Tennessee approaches the crime, or understand the warning signs and what to do if you spot them, you can visit this website.

