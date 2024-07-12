$10 million grant to improve Donelson Station includes expanded rail platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell announced a $10 million grant from the Biden administration is going towards improvements to Donelson Station.

Come November, Nashville residents will be able to vote on a transit referundum, but this is still a step towards that goal ahead of the vote.

The improvements include an expanded rail platform, a park and ride lot, and a transit center. The grant comes from the Biden administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.

In a statement Mayor O'Connell said in part: "This $10 million grant gives us an opportunity to reinvent Donelson Station to make it an even better asset for the community."

Mayor O'Connell went on to note that a recent survey from Imagine Nashville showed 89 percent of Nashvillians want to invest in city-wide public transportation.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell's full statement:

“On the heels of cutting the ribbon at the new Donelson library, this $10 million grant gives us an opportunity to reinvent Donelson Station to make it an even better asset for the community. That will help us improve everyone's ability to get to and from Donelson with convenient transportation options. We know improving transit is popular. In the recent Imagine Nashville survey, 89 percent of Nashvillians agreed that investing in city-wide public transportation is a priority for our city, and according to a recent Vanderbilt poll, 84 percent support putting a transit referendum on the ballot. That includes 92 percent of Democrats and 70 percent of Republicans. I'm grateful to the Biden administration for continuing their investment in American cities. If we pass our transportation improvement program in November, Nashville becomes even better positioned to bring our tax dollars back home."