10-year-old Asher Sullivan to be an organ donor after fighting for his life for days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After days of fighting for his life, 10-year-old Asher Sullivan, who was swept by flood waters into a storm drain about a week and a half ago, officially passed Saturday afternoon.

Dr. Jimmy Sullivan said he and his wife over the last couple of days have been talking to doctors about a decision no parent wants to make, after being told that their son's brain function would not recover.

While they were away meeting with neurologists about the latest MRI, Asher's vitals crashed. After hours of testing, it was confirmed he had passed.

Dr. Sullivan said this was Asher doing what he always has done, putting others first so that his parents did not have to make the impossible call.

Dr. Sullivan, who is the director of schools for Rutherford County, said his family is broken-hearted, mad, and every other emotion at the same time.

Rutherford County Schools also released a statement to the Sullivan family on X.

"We are heartbroken for Jimmy, Kaycee and Declan Sullivan in the loss of Asher. We mourn with them during this difficult time, and we will rally around them in the difficult days to come. It has been incredible to witness our community come together to support the Sullivans with prayer vigils, neighborhood cleanups, and with empathy for one another. We know they will need our continued support, and we have no doubt our community will continue to surround them with love and will be there to help share the burden of this tragic loss. #SullivanStrong"

Asher remains on life support at Vanderbilt to be an organ donor. Dr. Sullivan said it is 100 percent an Asher thing to do in continuing to be selfless.

Dr. Sullivan shared that Asher lived more of a life in ten years than most do in a lifetime. He has traveled to all 50 states and several countries, played every sport, and was kind and gentle to everyone.

He asks that people give his family privacy as they mourn. They will have a private funeral ceremony with only immediate family and closest friends. There will not be a visitation. He asks to keep his family in your prayers.

An honor walk will happen at Vanderbilt soon so that Asher can be celebrated as a hero, saving others' lives as an organ donor.