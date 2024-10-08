10-year-old killed and her mother fights for her life after tragic hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The Ramirez family is dealing with heartbreak after a tragic incident left 10-year-old Emily Sanchez-Ramirez dead and her mother, Laura Ramirez-Gonzalez fighting for her life. The family is now calling for justice as they process the devastating loss.

Emily, who dreamed of becoming an influencer and loved capturing moments with her camera, was riding her scooter with her mother on Saturday evening when their lives were forever changed.

According to Metro Police, the pair was traveling in a bike lane on Nolensville Road when they were struck by a speeding driver who drove from the scene.

“Ella era todo para nosotros aquí” (“She was everything to us here") Emily’s aunt said.

The family has been vocal about their desire for justice, with Laura's sister urging the need for the driver to come forward.

"Si es un hombre de verdad, se entregará. Parece que no lo es", dijo.

(If he's a real man, he'll turn himself in. It appears he's not,” she said.)

The family has held onto hope that the driver will be caught.

"Sabemos que la policía nos ayudará a encontrar a esta persona"("We know the police will help us find this person,") Emily’s aunt said.

Investigators have made progress in the case, locating the red Nissan Sentra involved in the crash thanks to a tip from the community. Police are now seeking to speak with Daneri Varela in connection to the incident.

As Laura remains hospitalized, her sister expressed deep concern.

"Mi hermana ahora mismo está en el hospital y no sé si podrá regresar conmigo a Columbia."

("My sister right now is in the hospital, and I don’t know if she’s going to be able to come back with me to Columbia") she said.

The Ramirez family has set up a GoFundMecampaign to raise funds to bring Emily back to Columbia, where she can be laid to rest.

They are urging anyone with information about the case or Varela’s whereabouts to come forward to help prevent another family from experiencing this kind of pain.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com.