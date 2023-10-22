10 years: providing adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities a chance to participate in theater

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Backlight Productions, a Nashville-area group that provides adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities the opportunity to participate in theater and arts programs, is celebrating their 10th year with a production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella at the Polk Theater at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

The performance is at 2:00 pm on Sunday, Oct. 22.

On Saturday, the cast got to run through their final dress rehearsal before the big show. According to Backlight Productions Founder and Executive Director, Melissa Smith, Cinderella at TPAC is a true ‘full circle’ moment for them.

She said a much smaller version of Cinderella was the first show they did 10 years ago.

Melissa Smith says Backlight Productions was something that came from a prayer she made. She wanted to do something more with her life.

So, for a decade now Smith has made the dreams of others become a reality.

“I think it’s helping all of us for our dreams to come true, and like all the cast members and teachers it’s a long-time dream come true,” Backlight Productions cast member Josh Ahlberg said.

“Their dream is getting to perform on stage in a spotlight role. In a role they love and have seen others do, but maybe thought they couldn’t do,” Smith explained.

Josh Ahlberg has been a member of the organization for a little over a year. He’s getting the chance to take on the lead role of Prince Charming.

Since this show is a special occasion, they organization asked Broadway actress Laura Osnes to join the production, as the fairy godmother.

“We’re getting to do a whole show featuring adults with special needs and disabilities. People who never get or rarely get their moment to stand in the spotlight and truly shine,” Osnes said.

Cinderella may be a fairytale, but the lessons these performers are gaining from it are real.

“Our theme for the show is impossible things are happening every day. Just because you have a dream that seems impossible doesn’t mean you can’t attain it,” Smith said.

The other groups participating in Cinderella are: Able Arts, Borderless Arts, Courtney’s Corner, Dancing Divas & Dudes, Dream With Me, and MOVE Inclusive. The show will also feature several special Nashville musical guest artists joining the members of Backlight and the other groups throughout the show.

Artists participating include Gary Chapman, Stephen Salyers, Matt Jenkins, Jessica Willis Fisher, Taylor Epps, Jake & Emily Speck, Greylee, Qwyn L’Esperance. Ming Aldrich-Gan will be the leader of the House Band.

Tickets for the show are available, here.

