$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Murfreesboro, $50,000 in Kingston

MURFREESBORO/KINGSTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two lucky Tennesseans are celebrating big Powerball wins as both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots continue to climb.

According to the Tennessee Education Lottery, Saturday night’s drawing produced a $100,000 winner in Murfreesboro and a $50,000 winner in Kingston.

Both players matched four numbers plus the Powerball, earning the base prize of $50,000. The Murfreesboro player doubled their winnings by adding the Power Play multiplier for an extra dollar.

The $100,000 ticket was sold at Publix, 2650 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro, while the $50,000 ticket came from River Bend, 3549 Decatur Highway in Kingston.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at $419 million for Monday’s drawing, and the Mega Millions jackpot has reached $800 million for Tuesday.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.