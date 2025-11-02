$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Murfreesboro, $50,000 in Kingston

MURFREESBORO/KINGSTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two lucky Tennesseans are celebrating big Powerball wins as both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots continue to climb.
According to the Tennessee Education Lottery, Saturday night’s drawing produced a $100,000 winner in Murfreesboro and a $50,000 winner in Kingston.
Both players matched four numbers plus the Powerball, earning the base prize of $50,000. The Murfreesboro player doubled their winnings by adding the Power Play multiplier for an extra dollar.
The $100,000 ticket was sold at Publix, 2650 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro, while the $50,000 ticket came from River Bend, 3549 Decatur Highway in Kingston.
The Powerball jackpot now stands at $419 million for Monday’s drawing, and the Mega Millions jackpot has reached $800 million for Tuesday.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
“I’ve never met anyone like Tennie.”
That’s how one neighbor at Stones River Manor in Murfreesboro describes Tennie Fitzpatrick, who has mastered as many as seven different musical instruments. Each day, Tennie shares those talents with residents, workers and visitors. It’s an ability Tennie herself believes is “a gift from God.” That’s because Tennie is blind, and overcame a difficult, abusive childhood. Forrest Sanders shares this truly inspirational story.
- Rhori Johnston