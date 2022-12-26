104 flights canceled in and out of Nashville after snowy weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Up to 104 flights are canceled in and out of the Nashville International Airport on Monday, according to airport officials.

Of those, the bulk of the cancelations belongs to Southwest. United, Spirit and Jet Blue have only a handful of cancelations. Other flights are simply delayed due to the weather. Nashville was previously under a winter weather advisory until noon.

"Nashville International Airport (BNA) Airport Operations monitors the weather nationwide, 24 hours per day, 365 days a year to efficiently address winter weather events," said BNA spokesperson Paul Lindsley. "During winter weather incidents, BNA will implement our Snow and Ice Control Plan that includes applying deicing fluid to the runways, taxiways, and terminal ramps. We also have plows, brooms and snow blowers to use as dictated by conditions for removal of winter precipitation from the airfield. In addition to our airfield preparations, we treat our roadways, parking lots and passenger walk paths. We are always prepared to ensure a safe environment for travelers."

Southwest said with the weather easing up, they are trying to accommodate many customers as they can.

"While I don’t have figures from specific airports where we operate, we are still experiencing disruptions across our network as a result of Winter Storm Elliott’s lingering effects on the totality of our operation," Southwest spokesperson Chris Perry said. "With the weather now considerably more favorable, we continue work to stabilize and improve our operation."

This is the @SouthwestAir @Fly_Nashville line just to get to the full service counter.



There are so many cancellations, many people have been in this line since the wee hours of the morning.



It would be an understatement to say — people are frustrated. @nc5 pic.twitter.com/pU24Pywg0p — Chris Davis NC5 (@ChrisDavisMMJ) December 26, 2022

Those whose flights have been canceled may request a full refund or receive a flight credit, which does not expire, Perry said.

If you have lost your baggage, you can connect with Southwest online.

Breakdown of canceled flights by departure:

Jet Blue - 1

United - 1

Southwest - 47

Breakdown of canceled flights by arrival:

Spirit - 1

United - 1

Southwest - 57