11 vehicles in the NES parking lot on 12th Avenue North burglarized on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have been advised that 11 vehicles in the NES parking lot on 12th Avenue North were burglarized on Friday.
According to officials, the vehicles were burglarized during the 4 a.m when their owners were working.
Three pistols were stolen and the windows were smashed to gain entry.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
