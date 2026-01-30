Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
73  WX Alerts 18  Closings/Delays
News

Actions

11 vehicles in the NES parking lot on 12th Avenue North burglarized on Friday

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have been advised that 11 vehicles in the NES parking lot on 12th Avenue North were burglarized on Friday.

According to officials, the vehicles were burglarized during the 4 a.m when their owners were working.

Three pistols were stolen and the windows were smashed to gain entry.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Repaying your federal student loans may be different in 2026 and beyond

The news surrounding student loan repayment has been ever-changing over the last few years. When it comes to your money, confusion is never a good thing. Thankfully, Robb Coles helps us sort out the path forward. Check out his story for some practical tips and insight behind the latest changes.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Click. Give. Make a Difference.