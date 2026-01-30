11 vehicles in the NES parking lot on 12th Avenue North burglarized on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have been advised that 11 vehicles in the NES parking lot on 12th Avenue North were burglarized on Friday.

According to officials, the vehicles were burglarized during the 4 a.m when their owners were working.

Three pistols were stolen and the windows were smashed to gain entry.

