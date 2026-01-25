Warming shelters open across Middle Tennessee as dangerous cold continues

As dangerously cold temperatures grip Middle Tennessee, communities across the region are opening warming shelters and support services to help residents who do not have a safe or reliable way to stay warm.

If you or someone you know needs a heated place to go, here are the current options available:

Looking for warming locations in Nashville?

Fire stations, police precincts and community centers are now open 24/7 to help people get out of the cold. Find locations here.

Clarksville: 24-hour warming shelter and housing support available

A warming shelter operated by Clarksville Urban Ministries is now open 24 hours a day at:

📍 300 Madison Street, Clarksville

The shelter will remain open around the clock until further notice due to the extreme cold.

Organizers are also asking for volunteers to help support operations. Anyone with questions or who would like to volunteer can contact Debbie Ashcraft at 931-419-1700.

In addition, the City of Clarksville says several local nonprofit organizations are working together to support residents in need of housing and shelter during the cold snap. Those organizations include:

Urban Ministries

The Salvation Army

Community Action Agency

Irene Center for Hope

Residents needing assistance can call 931-472-3355, where an automated system will guide callers to the appropriate resources.

Williamson County: Two warming shelters open

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency says warming shelters are now open for residents who do not have a safe, warm place to stay.

Shelter locations:

Fairview High School

2595 Fairview Blvd., Fairview, TN 37062

2595 Fairview Blvd., Fairview, TN 37062 Franklin High School

810 Hillsboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37064

⚠️ Travel only if necessary:

Officials warn that road conditions remain hazardous and urge people to stay home if they have safe heating. If you must go to a shelter, use extreme caution, avoid unsafe roads and arrange safe transportation when possible.

Bringing pets?

At the Williamson County shelters:



Cats and dogs are allowed

Pets must be leashed or in crates

Please bring your own leash and muzzle for nervous dogs

Residents are also encouraged to bring snacks and drinks if possible.

Mt. Juliet: warming shelter being established due to NES outage

Mt. Juliet Police say a warming shelter is being established due to an ongoing NES power outage impacting parts of the city — including Hickory Hills, Cobblestone Landing, Chandler Pointe, Kelsey Glen, and portions of Old Lebanon Dirt Rd and Lebanon Rd near the county line.

Residents needing shelter or assistance are asked to contact the Mt. Juliet Communications Center at:

📞 615-754-2550

Note: These areas are in Mt. Juliet but are serviced by Nashville Electric Service (NES).

Officials encourage everyone to share this information with neighbors, friends and family — especially anyone who may be vulnerable or without heat — as the dangerous cold continues.

Do you know of additional warming locations or resources we should share? Email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.