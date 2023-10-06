Watch Now
12 missing Davidson County children found by TBI's 'Operation Music City Missing'

Posted at 4:40 AM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 08:02:24-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In just two days, a dozen missing children from Davidson County have been found in an operation called Music City Missing.

It’s a partnership between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

According to Thursday’s release by the TBI, 111 children and teens have been identified as missing. Of that number 11 were believed to be out of the country, 35 had turned 18 or were located prior to the operation, 23 juveniles had insufficient intelligence to lead to recovery and investigative efforts continue for the others.

Many of the children were those who left home on their own or absconded from DCS.

During a two-day effort, on September 26th and 27th, five teams – comprised of TBI special agents, DCS's Absconder Unit members, DCS Human Trafficking Unit members, and MNPD detectives brought 12 children back to either their families or DCS.

Efforts to locate the remaining are active and ongoing. No charges have been filed in connection with their cases. You can find a list of missing children on the TBI's website.

If you see any of them you can contact 1800-TBI-Find to return them to a safe environment.

