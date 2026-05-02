12 South Taproom set to close, the latest in a string of local neighborhood closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several unfortunate closures have come with the rapid growth in Nashville. In the neighborhood of 12 South, another local business announced its impending closure.

Nestled in the middle of the bustling neighborhood, the 12 South Taproom has stood in the area for two decades. Come May 25, it will be closing its doors.

"Bittersweet's an understatement. The growth is coming, it's great to see Nashville growing, but it's sad to see places like this go," said taproom regular Chris Chapple.

"I'm looking up and down the street just thinking about it — the whole Ashwood complex is brand new, Josephine's was replaced by Fonda, obviously Taproom's gone, Ember's still here, Mafiosa's is White's [Mercantile] now..." he added.

The transformation of 12 South happened quickly, with big-name brands replacing several local watering holes. Many places have simply been priced out.

The owner of the taproom says their property taxes doubled in the last year. They ultimately sold the property after an offer they couldn't refuse.

"The waitress we had had been there for a long time, and her kids also work there. She was a little sad, she was tearing up," said Dave Spiegler, who also frequented the taproom.

"We've been here about 6 years, and just, we've seen so many changes in the last 6 years since we've been here. This will be another one," added Katie Spiegler.

"This little man loves eating there, loves going there, so definitely a favorite spot on the street," said Chapple, gesturing to his son Finn. "It's a sad day for 12 South."

The owner said the building will be torn down, and new stores will likely take its place. Their last day will be May 25.

Their other location, 51 North Taproom in the Nations, is here to stay.

The owner's message to you was to support your beloved local businesses, if and when you can.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.