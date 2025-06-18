12 Trousdale County inmates indicted following last weeks riot

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dozen inmates now face charges in last week's riot at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. The Trousdale County Grand Jury returned 41 total indictments relating to the prison.

Twelve of those were in connection with that riot back on June 8th and more are pending.

“These are only the first round of indictments relating to the riot occurring on June 8, 2025, and was really all of the cases that could be prepared in the short-time of one week,” said District Attorney Jason Lawson.

Around 100 law enforcement officers were called in as hundreds of inmates broke out into the yard, destroyed property, and even set fires. Those indicted face multiple charges including aggravated assault, robbery, and aggravated kidnapping.

“Investigators continue to review footage and identify those involved, and I expect many more indictments to be forthcoming at future sessions of the Grand Jury. The indictments returned do include the key leadership group responsible for the riot,” added Lawson.

As the inmates indicted have not yet been served with a copy of their charges, their names have not been released at this time.

