Man accused of killing four people, abandoning infant in West Tennessee pleads not guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The man accused of killing four people and abandoning an infant in west Tennessee has entered a not guilty plea.
Austin Drummond told the court on Thursday that he has no family in Lake County where the murders happened.
He will be held without bond and according to the district attorney, the state does intend to seek the death penalty.
