12-year-old boy missing near Billy Dunlop Park prompts water rescue

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At approximately 1:46 p.m. on Sunday, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a water rescue at Billy Dunlop Park.

According to police, a father reported that his 12-year-old son was missing and was last seen in the river.

The dive team has been searching the river since Sunday. As a precaution, Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park, and the Blueway are temporarily closed until further notice.

