12-year-old dies days after near-drowning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 12-year-old boy has died days after he was pulled unconscious from a swimming pool at a Nashville apartment complex.

Metro Nashville Police officials say Demarious Harris-Evans was playing with three friends in the pool at Berkley Hills Apartments Tuesday when the other children noticed him underwater in the deep end and they pulled him out.

Officials say none of the children lived at the apartment complex and there were no adults present.

Harris-Evans was transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt where he died Friday. Police say his death appears to have been accidental.