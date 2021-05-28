Watch
News

Actions

12-year-old dies days after near-drowning

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 5:31 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 18:31:35-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 12-year-old boy has died days after he was pulled unconscious from a swimming pool at a Nashville apartment complex.

Metro Nashville Police officials say Demarious Harris-Evans was playing with three friends in the pool at Berkley Hills Apartments Tuesday when the other children noticed him underwater in the deep end and they pulled him out.

Officials say none of the children lived at the apartment complex and there were no adults present.

Harris-Evans was transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt where he died Friday. Police say his death appears to have been accidental.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast