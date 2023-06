NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 12-year-old girl is in life-threatening, critical condition after police say she was shot at the Sudekum Apartments.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. Police say the child had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital where she's receiving treatment.

This is an active, breaking news investigation. We will update as we receive more information.