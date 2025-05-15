Storm 5 Alert: Strong to severe storms on Friday night into Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a short break overnight, activity is expected to ramp back up just before sunrise Friday.
Friday will be windy and warm, setting the stage for a more widespread and stronger round of storms.
Timing:
• Reaches Kentucky/Tennessee state line around 4 p.m. Friday
• Moves south through the evening
• Clears the Alabama/Tennessee state line around 4 a.m. Saturday
What to expect:
• Damaging wind gusts
• Heavy downpours
• Large hail
• Isolated tornadoes
What radar looks like
