Storm 5 Alert: Strong to severe storms on Friday night into Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a short break overnight, activity is expected to ramp back up just before sunrise Friday.

Friday will be windy and warm, setting the stage for a more widespread and stronger round of storms.

Timing:

• Reaches Kentucky/Tennessee state line around 4 p.m. Friday

• Moves south through the evening

• Clears the Alabama/Tennessee state line around 4 a.m. Saturday

What to expect:

• Damaging wind gusts

• Heavy downpours

• Large hail

• Isolated tornadoes

What radar looks like

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

