12-year-old killed in downtown Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — UPDATE (10:45 pm): Metro Police shared that 12-year-old Damarion Morehead died from injuries sustained in Sunday night's shooting.

Metro Police are investigating a shooting in Nashville involving a 12-year-old.

Dispatch said officers responded to Union Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night where they found a 12-year-old shot in the head.

He was taken to the hospital; there is no word yet on his condition.

Police said the shots were fired during a fight, and the others involved have been detained. There is still an active search for a gunman.