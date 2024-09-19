12South staple MAFIAoZAs is closing over 'too high' of rent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A staple in the 12South neighborhood will close this month after not being able to make the high rent prices work for their pizza business.

After 20 years, MAFIAoZAs will close at the end of September.

"After pioneering the 12South Streetscape improvements and notoriety of our restaurant, the costs of operating MAFIAoZAs on 12South, namely rent, just became too high, and we, regrettably, couldn’t continue to make it work," founder Michael Dolan said. "We thank all our customers, team members, vendors, and partners for their loyal support for over two decades of service. Our memories will always be full of wonderful experiences thanks to you."

In 2022, the restaurant extended their lease to 2027. Dolan said the owner of the building raised rent by 50%.

Dolan told us about the closure after seeing our story about the 12South neighborhood changing.

Our story: While it's still packed with great retail and dining options, 12 South is pretty unrecognizable

"Since we opened in 2003, our vision has always been to be more than just a place to get great Italian food and pizza," Dolan said. "Our goal has always been to be the place for friends and family to gather and create memorable experiences, to be a home away from home. Looking back, I think we accomplished that goal and more."

This closing will not affect the operation Embers Ski Lodge at 2410 12th Avenue South, which is under a separate sublease with the landlord.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email hannah.mcondald@newschannel5.com.