12th annual Simply Smyrna Celebration puts art on display

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Art displays filled the streets in Smyrna for the 12th annual Simply Smyrna Celebration.

Thousands of people stopped by the free event that featured five music stages, activities for kids, and lots of different food options.

More than 80 vendors were also in attendance, a majority of them selling handcrafted products like candles, jewelry, and clothes.

The annual celebration helps bring in funds for Carpe Artista, a non-profit arts organization, that serves the Smyrna and North Rutherford County communities.

Director of Development for Simply Smyrna, Cat Bacelieri, said planning for the big event took months.

"It's basically a celebration of the arts. This is Carpe Artista's biggest fundraiser of the year. It's really our main fundraiser and so we're just trying to bring awareness to the arts, but also try to get people to donate funds for our yearly programming," she said.

She estimates around 8,000-10,000 people attended the event.