12th South community comes together to help family of 16-year-old killed in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Diego Morente-Chiroy, 16, was shot and killed last week, and now his family and friends are raising money to make sure he has a proper burial in his home country Guatemala.

It's not uncommon for students to have to balance work and school. But an immigrant of Guatemala, Chiroy started doing so at age 15 to help his family.

The teen worked at Burger Up. His coworker Troy Akers said his incredible work ethic stood out.

"He was always kindhearted. The restaurant industry can require a lot of you, and it can make you angry or upset. But just always, even-keeled, always smiling, always asking how we were doing. Always willing to help out," he said.

Metro Nashville Police Department authorities said Chiroy was found shot and killed in the parking lot of Emerson Apartments on Harding Place early Friday morning.

It's not clear why the teen was at the apartment complex or who was with him. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

In the meantime, Chiroy's co-workers are hoping to help his family cover the funeral costs.

"My heart breaks for the fact that he was here representing his family. And I think they probably had a lot belief that he would go far and succeed, which he definitely would have. So, there is a huge weight for that as well," Akers said.

After hearing of the tragedy, Burger Up put up donation boxes in front of its restaurant and asked nearby businesses to do the same.

Akers said as gun violence continues impacting Nashville's youth, knowing the neighborhood cares about the lives lost, is a testament of love.

If you would like to help the Chiroy family cover funeral costs you can donate.