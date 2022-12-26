13 displaced after fire in Nashville day after Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire crews handled a residential home on fire Monday afternoon in East Nashville that affected 13 people.

Crews were dispatched to 1115 Pennock Ave. for reports of a fire. There was heavy smoke showing from the second floor of a residential property when crews arrived.

"Crews made an interior attack and fire in the attic," NFD officials said. "The fire is contained and there are no injuries reported at this time."

The American Red Cross has been called to the scene to assist with seven adults and six children that will be impacted by the fire.